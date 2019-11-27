If you’re a regular Ellen viewer, you’re probably familiar with Macey Hensley, the very, very young presidential expert who first appeared on the show when she was five and really impressed Ellen and her audience.

Hensley is now nine, and last week the Ellen Show sent her to Georgia to cover the MSNBC Democratic debate.

Hensley interviewed a number of candidates at the debate, including Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, and Cory Booker.

At one point, she asked Booker about potentially getting married in the White House — at which point he deferred to his girlfriend Rosario Dawson,

Hensley also got to speak to NBC News’ Kristen Welker, one of the moderators, who invited her to try out the full-fledged debate experience for herself.

You can watch above, via The Ellen Show.

