Elmo and Cookie Monster Infiltrate Game of Thrones and Westworld for Lessons on Respect

With all the big Mueller report news, you may have missed the most ambitious crossover event in history this week.

For its 50th anniversary, Sesame Street put together some shorts on the important of respect and how it brings people together.

To help illustrate this, they sent Elmo to Game of Thrones and Cookie Monster to Westworld.

Elmo stopped a fight between Tyrion and Cersei, while Cookie Monster taught Bernard and Dolores about the value of respect using, well, cookies.

(And don’t worry, there aren’t any spoilers.)

You can watch the Game of Thrones crossover above, and the Westworld one below:

