‘Embarrassing and Unbecoming’: George Santos’s Fellow GOP Congressman-Elect Calls Him a ‘Distraction’ to GOP Agenda

As George Santos’ legal troubles pile up, his fellow New York Republican congressman-elect slammed him for becoming a “distraction” for the Republican Party with his web of lies.

Michael Lawler spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday about the tumult he expects when he and his fellow reps get sworn in for the 118th session of Congress. Toward the end of the interview, Collins brought up Santos for the scrutiny he faces over his fabricated life story, but also she noted that Santos is now under investigation by Brazilian authorities over a reopened criminal fraud case.

“Is he a distraction from the Republican conference?” Collins asked. Lawler answered by saying Santos will get to have his place in Congress, but he painted Santos as a liability for Republicans.

Listen, his conduct is embarrassing and unbecoming, and it is certainly a distraction. There are multiple investigations as you said. I have said he should cooperate fully with those investigations. His election has been certified, so he will be seated in this Congress. But ultimately, obviously, we will see what the investigations come back with. There are numerous investigations at federal state and local, as well as international. It’s very unfortunate and disappointing.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com