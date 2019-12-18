Emotional Video of Boy Reunited with Lost Dog Pulls Millions of Views, and With Good Reason

An emotional surprise reunion of a 14-year-old boy and his dog that went viral after it was shared on Facebook, went even bigger after it was shared on YouTube and Twitter this week. And with good reason: it’s truly the feel-good clip of the week. Or more.

When Carter Licata‘s pug Piper went missing, the young man was devastated. Carter’s mother, April Elizabeth Licata, had let the dog out to do her business, but Piper never came back in. They searched all day, and that day turned into over two weeks of the puppy being missing.

The puppy had been Carter’s 12th birthday present. His previous dog had to be given to another family as the Licata’s suffered through the tragic illness of the youngest child.

Inside Edition, which picked up the story and pulled in over 1,000,000 views on YouTube, explains:



Mother April Licata’s description of making the moment special for her children, and how the family reacted, is amazing. Via the Daily Mail:

“Carter and Natalie were out of town for a few days with their dads family, and so I hoped to make their reunions special. “This video is no doubt the embodiment of that! It’s so amazing to see the love, and honestly the video says more than any words I could write. “My son loves his dog so much, was sick while she was gone, and tonight she’s sleeping next to him again. “My son loves his dog so much, was sick while she was gone, and tonight she’s sleeping next to him again,” Carter’s mom said after the two were reunited “What a Christmas miracle for our family and thank you to everyone who helped bring Piper home.”

At the time of this post, the original Facebook clip has 621,000 views and counting. That’s a lot of people sharing that touching moment. Just before Christmas.

