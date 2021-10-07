Empire State Building Will Be Illuminated in Red, White, and Blue in Celebration of Fox News’ 25th Anniversary

The Empire State Building will be illuminated on Saturday in Fox News’ signature colors — red, white, and blue — in celebration of the network’s 25th anniversary.

The announcement came during a town hall the network held Thursday commemorating their past two and a half decades on-air, which was first reported by The Hill.

“Twenty-five years ago we took a big chance on a new news network,” Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said in a video message played at the town hall. “First we had to build a professional staff and equipment with studios, then came the biggest problem — getting full distribution. But we felt there was an audience waiting for it.

“And we found out millions of Americans whose views and tastes were not reflected on CNN, the long-term monopoly,” he continued. “Nobody thought they could be challenged. Well, we all know what happened. More than 130 of you have been with us every step of the way.”

Fox News officially turned 25 on Thursday. In addition to the Empire State Building, the network celebrated by airing a montage of highlights, as well as vignettes with network personalities reflecting on their time at Fox News.

This would not be the first time the Empire State Building has changed the display in conjunction with a cable news network. In 2012 and 2016, CNN projected election results right onto the building.

