‘End of an Era’: Chris Wallace’s Departure From Fox News Sets Off a Media and Political Firestorm

The political media world has been electrified by Chris Wallace’s surprise announcement that he’s leaving Fox News effective immediately.

The Fox News Sunday anchor concluded his latest broadcast by announcing his departure and explaining that “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in.”

“I’m ready for a new adventure,” Wallace told his viewers. “And I hope you’ll check it out. And so — for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching Fox News Sunday.”

Fox News is expected to cycle through a rotating line-up of anchors for Fox News Sunday until they name a permanent new host. Meanwhile, Mediaite has confirmed Variety’s report that Wallace is joining CNN’s upcoming subscription-based streaming service, CNN+, marking a gigantic shift for the industry.

With all of this being said, Wallace’s leave-taking was a major bombshell for media watchers, many of whom reacted with shock, well-wishes, and public commentary about what this development says about the network.

Who’s left on the news side of Fox News, now Shep Smith and Chris Wallace are gone? https://t.co/U69C7Xx1hK — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) December 12, 2021

Cavuto and Baier are all that’s left — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 12, 2021

Context for Chris Wallace’s departure from Fox News: He and Bret Baier had recently objected to the Tucker Carlson documentary “Patriot Purge.” https://t.co/4VMpTWjiTv https://t.co/UgCuQ3CMSF — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) December 12, 2021

End of an era. I learned so much about interviewing and showing up prepared from Chris Wallace. An honor to have shared so many Sundays with him over the years. — Julie Pace (@JuliePace) December 12, 2021

Wallace gets an ovation as he enters the news room after the show. This was a very well-kept secret. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 12, 2021

Will miss Wallace but that is also a hell of a rotation to be able to put in. https://t.co/PTMtvltEZo — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 12, 2021

Chris Wallace just announced this is his last Fox News Sunday, wants to try other things after 18 years. He has been a stellar journalist and superb colleague. A real loss for us — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) December 12, 2021

From Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, both whom departed Fox just weeks earlier:

Chris Wallace had an incredible run. He served as a great example of how to do news – and do it well – during tumultuous and often disorienting times. It was an honor to appear on his panel. Eager to see what comes next. — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) December 12, 2021

Wow. Suffice it to say, I don’t think this was the plan a month ago. https://t.co/25rWbCTFl1 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 12, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com