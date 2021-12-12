‘End of an Era’: Chris Wallace’s Departure From Fox News Sets Off a Media and Political Firestorm

By Ken MeyerDec 12th, 2021
 

Chris Wallace

The political media world has been electrified by Chris Wallace’s surprise announcement that he’s leaving Fox News effective immediately.

The Fox News Sunday anchor concluded his latest broadcast by announcing his departure and explaining that “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in.”

“I’m ready for a new adventure,” Wallace told his viewers. “And I hope you’ll check it out. And so — for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching Fox News Sunday.”

Fox News is expected to cycle through a rotating line-up of anchors for Fox News Sunday until they name a permanent new host. Meanwhile, Mediaite has confirmed Variety’s report that Wallace is joining CNN’s upcoming subscription-based streaming service, CNN+, marking a gigantic shift for the industry.

With all of this being said, Wallace’s leave-taking was a major bombshell for media watchers, many of whom reacted with shock, well-wishes, and public commentary about what this development says about the network.

From Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, both whom departed Fox just weeks earlier:

