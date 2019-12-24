The panel on CNN’s The Lead this afternoon mocked Rudy Giuliani over his wild interview with New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi.

Anchor Erica Hill brought up the “head-scratching” interview before asking about Giuliani potentially representing the president in the Senate trial.

A laughing Bakari Sellers said it probably wouldn’t be a good idea, though “all of us would say that we would pay good money to watch this.”

“Rudy Giuliani is a step away from imprisoning himself,” he continued. “There is no one else out there who is talking more trying to get themselves indicted than Rudy Giuliani. I think he needs a lawyer himself, other than trying to represent the president of the United States. In fact, I think it’s also fair to say that Rudy Giuliani literally has walked this president to the doorstep of impeachment. I dare say we might not be here but for Rudy Giuliani and the way that he talks and cavorts around… If he wasn’t such a criminal, I would feel sorry for Rudy Giuliani.”

Scott Jennings agreed that Giuliani hasn’t helped POTUS at all:

“His insertion into this whole thing is the single worst fact for the president. If you really wanted to investigate somebody that you thought was corrupt, there are official U.S. government channels he could use to do that in an appropriate way. But when you send an unappointed unelected minister or ambassador at large who is functioning as your personal attorney, maybe on behalf of your campaign and certainly trying to coordinate with government officials it muddies the waters and creates bad facts. As a PR person, by the way, let me just give kids at home some advice: on the record Bloody Marys, not a good idea. Always off the record bloody Marys.”

The rest of the panel laughed and Alice Stewart said “day drinking with a reporter is never a good idea.”

She said that Giuliani used to be respected and was a “phenomenal mayor,” but as a result of all this, “he’s gone from virtually America’s mayor to Dudley Moore in Arthur.”

“No, he absolutely should not have anything to do with the impeachment proceedings,” Stewart added. “He should not be on the field, he shouldn’t even be in the parking lot, and I hope this article even further represents why that does not need to happen.”

Karen Finney said, “It’s sad to see because actually he did do a great service to New York and our country around 9/11 and now he’s just a joke.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

