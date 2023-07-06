Eric Bolling Asks RFK Jr. If He’s Juicing Amid Viral Shirtless Workout Video: ‘Any Sort Of Supplement That’s Going On There?’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling appeared to ask 69-year-old Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. whether he was juicing on Thursday after a video of Kennedy working out shirtless went viral.

“You put out a video, or someone put out a video of you working out. You were shirtless, you’re lifting some weights in Venice Beach, you look great by the way,” said Bolling during an interview with Kennedy. “I mean, look, I don’t mean to offend you. Are you just working out or is there any sort of supplement that’s going on there?”

Kennedy revealed that he is “on an anti-aging protocol” and said:

I mean, I take testosterone replacements which are appropriate for my age, they’re bio-identical to natural testosterone, and then I take a big fistful of nutrients and, you know, I just—I take good care of myself and I work out every day. Although I’m not really proud of the pushups which I’m looking at right now on your screen, and I’ve gotten a lot of criticism that those aren’t real pushups.

At the end of the interview, Bolling said, “I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you and find out about that hormone replacement therapy and the cocktail of whatever, handful of whatever you’re taking before your workouts.”

The Newsmax host also suggested, “If the presidential thing doesn’t work out for you, I think there’s a future for you in, uh, in supplements.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com