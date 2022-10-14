Eric Bolling Confronts Alex Jones Over Sandy Hook Statements After Verdict: ‘I Know the Pain That Grieving Parents After Losing a Child Experience’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling confronted InfoWars founder Alex Jones about his “inexcusable” statements on the Sandy Hook shooting only hours after a Connecticut jury gave a $965 million verdict in favor of victims’ families.

Jones repeatedly pushed the false conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook shooting had been staged. He has since walked back these comments and said the shooting did happen, but has faced multiple defamation lawsuits over the original claims.

Introducing his interview with Jones on Thursday evening, Bolling referred to Jones’ comments as “inexcusable,” but added that he supports his free speech right to express such theories. At one point during their exchange, Bolling asked Jones if he believed there are “limitations” to the First Amendment, adding he knows the pain of these grieving parents, having lost his own son in 2017.

“Alex, you and I have obviously done this before. We’ve been on the opposite side of exactly this topic, Sandy Hook. I lost a child. I know the pain that grieving parents after losing a child experience … do you now believe the First Amendment is absolute or do you believe that the First Amendment has limitations?”

Jones argued the First Amendment is “absolute,” and claimed his defamation trial was not “fair” or “free.” As he continued blasting his trial, Bolling jumped in and directly asked Jones if he is actually sorry for his past statements on Sandy Hook.

“Are you sorry, Alex? I’ve known you a long time. I know that there’s an Alex Jones people don’t know … there’s also the Alex Jones who we’re watching right now, a media mega, I would say, Godzilla, bigger than life, sometimes trashing buildings by accident. Is those one of those ‘I made a mistake’ and you’re sorry for it and you have contrition? Or is this ‘I’m going to hang out because my media business is big and I’m going to live and hide behind the First Amendment?'”

“I’ve never been the one to hide behind the First Amendment,” Jones said. “The truth is I’ve said I’m sorry thousands of times.”

Jones offered up a fresh “I’m sorry” for Bolling’s audience, but also continued blming the media for “misrepresenting” his comments and inflating the amount of time he focused on Sandy Hook conspiracy theories.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com