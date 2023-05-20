Eric Bolling Point Blank Asks Vivek Ramaswamy Why He’s Even Running in 2024: ‘I Don’t Think You’re Going To Be President’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling this week asked 2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy whether he’s running in the 2024 GOP presidential primary to try to win or for some other reason, saying rather directly, “I don’t think you’re going to be president.”

On the latest The Balance, Bolling spoke with Ramaswamy about the GOP primary race, which now includes Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Bolling said plainly that he does not think Ramaswamy can win, and much the same about Scott and fellow South Carolina Republican and former ambassador Nikki Haley. The host suggested that they may be in the race for other reasons, and said that it’s possible Ramaswamy comes away from the primary with another role such as Vice President. It’s commonly understood that some candidates enter presidential primaries specifically to position themselves for such roles, rather than any expectation that they can actually become president.

Bolling began by praising Ramaswamy’s political ideals before stating matter-of-factly that Ramaswamy won’t win.

“I’m going to look you right in the eye: I don’t think you’re going to be president,” he said. “But you might be vice president, you might be a cabinet member. You might be highly involved, and you might be president down the road. I see it. I see a path.”

Bolling asked what might be the reason for people to enter the race if not to win, and Ramaswamy said he’s definitely in it to win and become president, and compared his “trajectory” to Donald Trump’s in 2015.

“I’m the new outsider in this race,” he said.

Ramaswamy and several other 2024 contenders have made repeated stops on The Balance, which has been beating CNN’s ratings in the timeslot of late.

BOLLING: I absolutely adore your policy. I just love everything you say. I’m a libertarian, I come from the business world, and you are speaking exactly my language. Now, I’ll be honest with you. I’m going to look you right in the eye: I don’t think you’re going to be president. But you might be vice president, you might be a cabinet member. You might be highly involved, and you might be president down the road. I see it. I see a path. I don’t see a path for Tim Scott. I don’t see a path for Nikki Haley now or later. Why do people get into the into the race to be president? Is it for to be president? Because they think they’re going to be? Or is it for something else? RAMASWAMY: So, look, I would rather have a sharp poke in the eye than pursue a career in politics. I didn’t think I was going to be a politician. I’m not a politician. I enjoy building businesses, writing books and leading in other ways. But I’m in this race, Eric, because I do think we can take the America First agenda to the next level, as Reagan did in 1980. I think we can actually revive what it means to be an American based on first principles and moral authority, not just vengeance and grievance. So I am actually in this race to win. I’m polling ahead of where Trump was when he came down the escalator of June of 2015. And everybody said the same thing about him back then, as well. I admire what he did, but I’m the new outsider in this race. You follow those trends in the polls over the last six weeks, you probably are, you’ll see that I’m on a trajectory similar to what Trump was on in the summer of 2015. And more importantly, I think that we’re going to make the party better between Trump and myself, we’re going to have a great debate BOLLING: Oh you are, my friend. Oh, you are. You know what else you’re doing? I don’t know if you if you realize what you’re doing or if my audience does or your followers do. Whether you win or not, you’re making the party better. You’re also teaching the party, the candidates, the people who lead the party on what America should be striving for.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

