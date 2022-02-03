Eric Bolling Reacts to Biden’s Gun Control Speech by Declaring He Wants to Own a Cannon

Eric Bolling ripped President Joe Biden Thursday over comments he made about gun control earlier in the day. The Newsmax host said he would carry around a cannon if gun laws permitted it.

Biden called for a crackdown of illegal guns during a speech in New York City, where he had met with Mayor Eric Adams. The president spoke about a spike in crime in the city and others, which he attributed in large part to guns.

In his remarks, Biden also declared that the Second Amendment was not written during a time when people were allowed to carry “cannons” around with them.

“We talk like there’s no amendment that’s absolute,” Biden said. “When the amendment was passed, it didn’t say anybody can own a gun and any kind of gun and any kind of weapon. You couldn’t buy a cannon in—when the—this—this amendment was passed.”

Biden concluded there is “no reason why you should be able to buy certain assault weapons,” before he conceded, “that’s another issue.”

On The Balance, Bolling aired a portion of Biden’s speech, and reacted with sarcasm to the president’s comments on gun control.

“On cue, typical left. Biden is going after the guns, of course,” Bolling said. “The very thing we need to protect ourselves from the thugs that they’re letting back out onto the streets. What we need to keep ourselves safe while our police departments continue to be short-staffed and underfunded.”

Bolling, adorning a smile, then aired Biden’s “cannon” comment, and had himself a field day:

Well, you know. I love doing a little research with my pocket Constitution. So we looked it up. Turns out, you could own a cannon when the Second Amendment was written. So, wrong again, Joe. And if I could, I’d own one now. I’d use it to protect myself against the violent criminals you’re letting back out onto the streets.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

