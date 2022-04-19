Eric Bolling Says Biden Economic Report That Mentions ‘Gender’ More Than ‘Inflation’ a Big ‘Eff You’ to America

Eric Bolling ripped the White House for being out of touch after President Joe Biden’s annual economic report mentioned “gender” more than it addressed inflation, he said.

Last week, the Bureau of Labor statistics announced (PDF) inflation reached 8.5% year-over-year in March, which was the largest such rise since 1981.

Americans are paying more for everything from food to fuel ahead of the midterms, which are predicted to be a disaster for Democrats with slim majorities in the House and Senate.

According to Bolling, Biden had a chance last week to address issues affecting potential voters last week when he released the annual White House economic report.

On Newsmax TV’s The Balance, the host noted the report uses the word “gender” more than it does “inflation.”

Bolling reported Biden’s 427-page report uses the word “gender” 127 times, while it only mentions “inflation” 87 times. The host shared his dismay.

“That’s 40 more times than he mentioned the word ‘inflation,’” Bolling noted. “That’s a shocking level of tone-deafness. Correction, that’s a shocking level of ‘eff you’ to the American people.”

Bolling noted oil prices continue to rise, and accused Biden of surrounding himself with unqualified people to push green energy initiatives on Americans, during a time when fuel alone is busting family budgets.

“If this were a Netflix documentary, it would be placed in the comedy genre,” Bolling opined. “The [report] mentioned ‘inequality’ 147 times and ’emissions’ 103 times. Again, that’s 60 and 16 times more than is used to the word ‘inflation,’ respectively.”

Bolling concluded the report is proof the president is an “ideologue,” rather than a serious leader.”

“Americans are extremely worried about inflation,” Bolling said, before he noted Gallup polling shows inflation is the number one issue which concerns most Americans. The second and third issues are the economy in general and gas prices, respectively.

“The Dems are going to get slaughtered, come November,” he concluded. “And they can’t even get out of their own way.”

