Esaw Garner Snipes, the widow of police violence victim Eric Garner, told CNN on Friday that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio did not even know her name when the two spoke in July after the Justice Department announced they will not be pursuing charges against an NYPD officer for his role in Garner’s death.

On Wednesday night, de Blasio, while participating in the DNC’s second round of 2020 primary debates, was met with chants from the crowd calling to fire police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who has been accused of being responsible for Garner’s death. After the mayor claimed to know Garner’s family and acknowledged that they experienced “extraordinary pain,” he added that “justice” will be served in the next month, but was not clear on if that meant firing Pantaleo.

“He’s full of malarkey,” Garner’s widow told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota while responding to de Blasio’s comments. “I’ve met him on several occasions. It just so happened that that particular day after the Department of Justice gave us their decision they were on a conference call and my daughter was actually in the room with Mayor de Blasio and he didn’t even remember my name. You know, it was very disheartening and very callous.”

“They’re just passing the buck. one is blaming the other, whose responsibility is it, you know who has the power to do this or do that,” she added.

The CNN interview came to an awkward pause after Camerota wrongly described Garner as “your son” when asking a follow-up question to Garner Snipes, to which she replied, “It’s not my son — it’s my husband.”

“Sorry, about your husband’s case — were you surprised that that came up at the debate?” the host corrected.

“No, because it needs to be brought up,” Garner Snipes said, before thanking the 10 protesters who brought the debates to a halt by chanted “fire Pantaleo” over and over until they were escorted from the Fox Theater in Detroit. “The people that were there that did it, I’m so thankful that they did it. We need to call attention to all these police officers, and they need to be held accountable. The city needs to be held accountable for the police that they hire. and I was quite ecstatic when I saw it, and I’m not a political person. I didn’t get into politics until the murder of my husband, you know, that’s when I started to pay attention to the politics and voting and stuff like that.”

