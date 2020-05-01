Former Attorney General Eric Holder defended Joe Biden against the allegation of sexual assault against him in an appearance on Bill Maher’s show Friday.

Maher said at first “I thought it was ridiculous and it would go away and nobody would pay any attention to it,” but now he asked Holder what he thinks Biden should do, as well as “the appropriateness at this moment when we’re in such a crisis in America of having this injected into a campaign at all.”

“it’s interesting the people who are trying to fan this thing are the very people who support Donald Trump, and of course, who say nothing about the allegations that have been raised, I think very credibly, against Trump over a long period of time,” Holder said.

He added that he has known Biden for years and “what is described is inconsistent with the person who I’ve come to know and who I’ve worked with… His denial is consistent with the Joe Biden that I know.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

