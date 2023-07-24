Eric Trump Blasts DOJ For ‘Going Through Barron’s Underwear Drawer’ and ‘Everything Else You Could Possibly Imagine’

Eric Trump lashed out at Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday for “going through Barron’s underwear drawer” and “everything else you could possibly imagine” as part of his investigation into former President Donald Trump.

“They are doing anything they can to take down my father,” said Trump to Newsmax guest host Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Rob Schmitt Tonight. “Everybody forgets that Jack Smith’s wife was the one who did the Michelle Obama documentary.”

He went on:

I mean, isn’t it really convenient that she’s team Michelle Obama and happens to be the person that’s going after Donald Trump when, in a Harvard Harris poll this morning, my father’s leading Biden by five points, and I actually think it’s probably far higher than that. But he’s clearly the frontrunner for the Republican Party by, you know, forty or fifty points over the next nearest rival. DeSantis is fading quickly. He’s beating Biden in every single poll on a national level.

In a reference to his 17-year-old brother Barron Trump, Trump said it was “really interesting” that the man whose whose wife “produced a Michelle Obama documentary happens to be the guy who is rabidly going after my father, as you said, misusing statutes, and raiding his home at Mar-a-Lago, and you know, going through Barron’s underwear drawer and, you know, everything else you could possibly imagine.”

He concluded, “It’s disgraceful and honestly I am fearful for this country, Matt, because it’s— our country can’t last this way. They’ve lost so much confidence of the American people. The FBI’s not respected the way it was before and it’s so sad to say that because it used to be a great institution.”

Former President Trump claimed last year that Barron’s room had been searched during the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid in August 2022.

“They rifled through the first lady’s closet drawers, and everything else,” he said. “And even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son — leaving everything they touched in far different condition than it was when they started. Can you believe it?”

It has not been publicly confirmed whether Barron’s room was searched and skeptics have suggested that it only would have been searched if FBI agents had reason to believe government documents were stored there.

Watch above via Newsmax.

