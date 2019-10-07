Does sitting President’s son calling the media coverage of a scandal threatening his father’s administration as a “danger to this nation” merit attention? It may seem sort of a rote comment this current age of over the top and bipartisan rhetoric, but despite the constant hyperbole, it is objectively dangerous and should cause concern given past attacks on mainstream media figures inspired by the very same rhetoric.

Eric Trump joined Fox & Friends Monday morning and laced into media coverage over alleged malfeasance stemming from a phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president in which a whistleblower complained about POTUS putting his personal political benefits ahead of the nation he leads.

This was at issue at a viral Meet the Press interview between Chuck Todd and Senator Ron Johnson, a section of which aired just before Eric joined the conversation, who said the things that Fox & Friends producers — and President Trump — very much wanted to hear.

In Eric Trump’s esteem, the coverage is a “clown show.” The Democrats, and their media partners according to Eric, “now they can’t win,” which explains what he sees as unfair and consistent coverage of his father who is “driving them crazy.”

After Ainsley Earhardt agreed and noted that “they don’t let politicians finish their sentences,” Eric Trump said “They’re dangerous to this country. The media, they pose a danger to this nation. I mean look at the advocacy there.”

Watch above via Fox News.

