Eric Trump Slams ‘Radicalized’ Democrats on Hannity: Pushing ‘Almost an Anti-American Message’

Eric Trump joined Sean Hannity tonight and bashed Democrats for how “radicalized” they’ve become.

“The Democrats are not the party of JFK, they’ve become so radicalized,” he said. “They don’t want law and order, they want to tax people to death, they want to get businesses out of this country, they want to let anybody in this country, they want to bankrupt the system through free healthcare for all.”

He even said that “we would become Venezuela” if America went down that road.

At one point, after emphasizing again how radicalized the Democrats are, Trump said, “They’ve become crazy. The message doesn’t even make sense anymore. It’s almost an anti-American message. Totally open borders.”

“It’s not the values that has grown us into the envy of the world,” Hannity said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com