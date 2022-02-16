Eric Trump Trashes Covid Vaccines After Father Donald Defends Shots as Saving Lives

Even though his dad just recommended vaccines as a life-saving solution to the coronavirus pandemic, Eric Trump railed into the shot by arguing that it somehow represents the loss of freedom in America.

Conservative commentator and Daily Wire host Candace Owens spoke to the former president’s son for a broad-range interview on how politics has impacted his family. Media Matters’ Josh Campbell flagged a part of the conversation where Eric Trump was asked about his father’s stance on vaccines, and he said that “to me, the vaccine actually represents something much greater than a medical shot.”

“The vaccine represents, literally, the stripping of freedoms in this country, which is deeply, deeply troubling,” Trump said.

Since the son of former President Donald Trump said this after groaning that “they’re willing to strip your rights to your own healthcare” and beyond, it is possible Eric was speaking of vaccine mandates rather than vaccines themselves. Instead of making that clear though, Trump pivoted to a completely different tangent about liberals who tear down statues of America’s founding fathers and want to “re-write our history, re-write our civil liberties, re-write our Constitution.”

Trump claimed this all folds into a scheme to fundamentally transform America, “and that’s what they’re doing with the vaccine as well. And that is deeply, deeply scary.”

It is interesting to see the Trump scion take this position when it is such a contradiction from how his father spoke about vaccines with Owens just 2 months ago.

Shortly after former President Trump publicly disclosed he has been triply-vaccinated for Covid, he had a conversation with Owens where he took credit for how the shots were developed under Operation Warp Speed.

While Trump voiced his opposition to mandates, he pushed back on Owens’ anti-vax stance, spoke of how vaccines save peoples’ lives, and he subsequently blasted politicians who refuse to say whether or not they are vaxxed and boosted.

Watch above, via Daily Wire.

