CNN’s Erin Burnett called out former National Security Adviser John Bolton for his coy comments and cryptic tweets about President Donald Trump and supposed threats to the country, saying: “Instead of getting on his Twitter high horse, he should testify.”

A clearly exasperated Burnett took time out of a long discussion of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on her Tuesday night show to point out how revealing Bolton’s testimony could be for the public. Multiple impeachment witnesses have indicated Bolton was intimately aware of the efforts by Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to leverage military aid to the Ukraine, for a political investigation of Democrats, which the former NSA is said to have mockingly criticized as “a drug deal.”

“Bolton has a lot to say about what Trump did and what Trump knew and when he knew it. Bolton was in the know,” Burnett emphasized. She then went on to question his courage after he sent yet another vaguely ominous Tweet on Tuesday, warning that US national security is “under attack from within.” Bolton’s coyness comes amid reports that he is shopping his own book deal and looking to get as much as $2 million for his insider’s account about his time in the Trump White House.

“Bolton knows a lot, okay? And he’s out there tweeting about things and teasing the American public, instead of actually talking and telling everything he knows,” Burnett said. “Remember the other day when he tweeted, quote, ‘Stay tuned?’ The reality of the situation is if John Bolton wants to do the right thing and protect American national security, instead of getting on a Twitter high horse, he should testify. That’s the right answer for him. He doesn’t work for Trump anymore and that’s the other big thing. He can stand up, and stand up and speak and defy the president as nearly a dozen others have chosen to do and testify publicly.”

