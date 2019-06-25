Morning Joe regular and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson offered an interesting insight to explain some of the support then-candidate Donald Trump benefitted from the community of black men in the 2016 general election Tuesday morning, saying that Trump’s “faux machismo” was behind some electoral support.

The comment came in the context of promoting Joy-Ann Reid’s new book The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story which is in book stores today.

Robinson noted that — outside of the five boroughs of New York City — Trump didn’t have much following in the black communities until he started the “birther thing.”

“Black people started to pay attention to him and not in a good way,” he stated, adding “because he was telling, you know, these ridiculous lies about the first African-American president in a way that sought to delegitimize him.”

But Robinson did note that there was a segment of black American men who did vote for Trump, which he explained as “a certain sort of faux machismo that he tries to project.” He then explained that “it may be all the bling that he so ostentatiously displays in a certain sort of attitude that — of gangsta that he tries to show,” that brought Trump electoral support from black men who cast their vote for him.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com