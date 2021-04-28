Dr. Jonathan Reiner stated clearly that he believes the CDC should loosen indoor mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals during a Wednesday morning appearance on CNN’s New Day.

The Professor of Medicine and Surgery at George Washington University and CNN Medical analyst was first asked about Joe Rogan’s curious warning about getting vaccinated, which he predictably dismissed as dangerous, but he was then asked about the CDC’s loosening of outdoor mask guidelines on Tuesday.

Anchor John Berman noted the new guidelines for vaccinated people wearing masks outdoors and in other places adding “they didn’t change the guidance for wearing masks indoors even for vaccinated people.” He cited Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC under President Joe Biden, who said that she wanted to make sure more people were vaccinated. “Why? If you’re working with vaccinated people, you shouldn’t have to wear a mask indoors,” Berman said before asking his guest, “Do you think that guidance needs to change?”

Dr. Reiner replied, “I do.” He then expressed empathy for Dr. Walensky and the current plight in which she finds herself. “Right now, she’s the director of the CDC for two different countries: a vaccinated America and unvaccinated America. It’s about 50/50 right now.”

“The truth is looking at the first 87 million fully vaccinated people in the United States; it shows what we hoped it would show, which is these vaccines are amazingly effective,” he continued. “Out of 87 million fully vaccinated people, only about 5,000 symptomatic infections and only about 70 folks have died. You know, those are percentages with multiple zeros after the decimal point.”

“So these drugs work exactly as advertised, and if you are vaccinated, you are largely immune,” he concluded. “But I think the CDC is reluctant to tell people who are vaccinated you don’t need to wear masks indoors or outdoors because that’s the message that unvaccinated people will get as well.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]