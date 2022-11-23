‘Everybody Wants to Punch Him in the Face’: Watch CNN Interview Wrestling Fans Whose Bloodlust for Pro Biden Wrestler Stopped Match

Two wrestlers decided to capitalize on America’s political divide and developed a ring villain named “The Progressive Liberal,” a Joe Biden-worshipping fighter who specializes in riling up conservative crowds, and it predictably went off the rails.

The character was put together by independent wrestlers Beau James and Dan Harsnberger. The latter portrays the liberal villain in the ring.

CNN highlighted the wrestlers in a report where they revealed things are getting more and more heated with crowds. The network captured the scene firsthand as a Virginia match was cut short as the screaming crowd became more and more agitated, one spectator seemingly ready to take on the wrestler himself.

“I just criticize their way of life and tell them how they need to follow a real man like myself or my hero Joseph R. Biden,” Harnsberger told CNN reporter Elle Reeve.

Harnsberger revealed he’s been physically threatened with violence multiple times in recent weeks.

“The moment I realized things had changed, I think, was when I had rocks thrown at me and someone tried to light me on fire, and someone pulled a knife on me,” he said.

The pair mainly wrestle in Appalachian areas. CNN filmed a match in Stickleyville, Virginia where spectators were especially hot.

“Everybody just wants to punch him in the face,” one person in the crowd told CNN.

Not all involved in Progressive Liberal’s world are Trump voters though, with one wrestler named Corey Smith, AKA the White Trash Millionaire, saying he’d abandoned the Trump train over the former president’s tweeting habit.

Harnsberger greeted the crowd sporting a shirt featuring a photo montage of Joe Biden heads. As the crowd grew more agitated, the wrestler encouraged it, even showing off his blue underwear carrying the president’s name.

James and Harnsberger ended up cutting the match short, admitting the crowd was too volatile to handle the make believe.

“We felt it coming,” James said. “We pushed it too far.”

