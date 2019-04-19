Ex-Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal: Never Before Heard Defense That Someone’s Too Incompetent to Obstruct

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal sat down with Stephen Colbert tonight to discuss his big takeaways from the Mueller report, which he said is only “the end of the beginning.”

He knocked Attorney General Bill Barr for being “more nefarious than we anticipated,” bringing up the memo Barr wrote on obstruction before getting the job.

Katyal said one could read the Mueller report as a “400-page epic subtweet of the Barr memo saying a president can’t obstruct justice.”

He joked that Barr’s summary was so off, “If he tells you ‘don’t see this movie,’ you probably should see it because he saw a different movie than the one that actually exists.”

Colbert asked about the obstruction issue and Katyal says the defense on this issue is a new one for him:

“I think there’s two things. Number one is that decision which says a sitting president can’t be indicted, and the second as you showed in your monologue, this idea that––well, the president tried to obstructed justice but he failed because his folks wouldn’t carry it out. Now, I think I run the most creative legal team in the country, but I’ve never heard of that defense, which is you’re so incompetent that you couldn’t obstruction justice. What does that say about our president?”

You can watch above, via CBS.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com