Ex-Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal Rips Barr Over Standoff With Congress: Looks Like He Wants to Be ‘Coward-in-Chief’

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tore into Attorney General Bill Barr on MSNBC tonight for reporting that he’s threatening not to come before Congress to testify, reportedly over the format of the hearing.

Stephanie Ruhle asked why Barr would put himself at risk.

Katyal said Barr is supposed to uphold the rule of law and provide Congress with information, so this is striking:

“It’s like Bill Barr woke up today and he––or a few days ago––and he decided to not testify before Congress and say like, ‘You know, I’m jealous about President Trump being the coward-in-chief. I want to wrestle that title away from him.’ This is not the way attorneys general behave. It’s not the way cabinet members behave. It’s not even the way private citizens behave.”

Katyal again said Barr’s action is “cowardly” and “deeply undemocratic.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

