Ex-Ambassador to Afghanistan: Trump’s Withdrawal Deal a ‘Surrender’ To the Taliban

The Trump administration has begun negotiating a significant withdrawal of U.S. troops currently deployed in Afghanistan, but in a somewhat curious diplomatic move, are negotiating not with the Afghanistan government that the United States have installed, but instead negotiating with the Taliban — with whom US forces have been at war for 17 years.

Former US Ambassador Ryan Crocker appeared on CNN on Thursday afternoon and put this diplomatic development in starkest terms, claiming that ignoring the Afghani government and talking directly to the Taliban was tantamount to “surrender.”

CNN’s Brianna Kielar introduced her guest after he published a Washington Post column that made the same point.

Crocker opened his position plainly stating: “The fact that we are holding these talks without the Afghan government in the room is a huge dangerous concession for us to the Taliban.” He then clarified “That has always been their position. We’ll talk to you, Americans, we’re not going to talk to the puppet regime you’ve installed.”

He then added that the US has “conceded that point which delegitimizes the Afghan government. If this is a course we’re going to continue on, this very much is a surrender negotiation.”

Watch above via CNN.

