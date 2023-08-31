Ex-Biden Adviser Hits Out at Democratic Congressman Over McConnell, Feinstein Tweet: ‘Would Not Dare Say’ in Their Presence

Former Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders-Townsend criticized Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) for calling on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to resign on Wednesday after McConnell froze for the second time in just over a month.

Phillips — who has repeatedly called for older politicians, including President Joe Biden, to stand down and let younger people take their place — named Feinstein and McConnell in a Twitter post calling for congressional term limits on Wednesday following McConnell’s freezing incident.

“For goodness sake, the family, friends, and staff of Senators Feinstein and McConnell are doing them and our country a tremendous disservice,” he wrote. “It’s time for term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court, and some basic human decency.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, Sanders-Townsend criticized Phillips’ post and suggested that the congressman would not make such a statement in the presence of either senator:

I have had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with Congressman Dean Phillips and he is a lovely gentlemen, but I do think that there are things that we say on the internet that we would not dare say in the presence of the people with whom we are discussing. The reality is this, I watched that video about two times today of Senator McConnell and my heart broke for him, for his family, for the people that know him very well. He is a father, a grandfather, and I do hope that he is absolutely okay. I have said the same thing about Senator Feinstein here.

Sanders-Townsend — who also served as a senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris — continued, “You know, to try to capitalize on the moment and boost yourself up in this moment, saying things that are just never going to come to fruition— In order for term limits to happen in Congress, the people who would be term limited would need to vote for that. That’s not gonna happen, okay?”

She concluded, “So if you want some term limits, there is maybe some state-based ways to go about it potentially, I don’t know, I haven’t looked into the law, but what he is talking about is not based in facts.”

