Former White House Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn said he’s worried that President Donald Trump no longer has anyone in the White House to challenge him on anything.

Cohn gave an interview for The Axe Files podcast, where he told CNN’s David Axelrod that he used to be part of a group of White House staffers who were “willing to tell the president what he needed to know, whether he wanted to hear it or not.”

“None of us are there any more,” Cohn said. “I am concerned that the atmosphere in the White House is no longer conducive, or, no one has the personality to stand up and tell the president what he doesn’t want to hear.”

Cohn went on to tell Axelrod that he and other members of his group thought they could persuade Trump to adopt a different stance on a number of issues, but aside from advancing his tax reform policy, Cohn’s success was limited before his resignation.

“I thought I could potentially sway him, and I also know, historically, sometimes what you run on is not exactly what you mean when you come to govern. In my mind, having a seat on the inside, and trying to influence was better than being on the outside and trying too get to a more positive outcome on climate, on trade, on immigration. I come from a fact-based world. If I can empirically show you facts and I can show you reality, that’s supposed to win the day. I went in overly-prepared with factual analysis and in many respects, it may not have ended up where I wanted it to end up, but he’s the ultimate decision maker. I’m supposed to do my job and make sure that he understands the impact of that decision.”

You can check out Axelrod’s complete conversation with Cohn here.

