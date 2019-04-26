Ex-CIA Chief Leon Panetta on Trump Decrying ‘Coup’: He’s Treating Americans ‘Like We’re All Chumps’

Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration, blasted President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric about the Mueller report and said he thinks the American people are “chumps.”

Last night and today, Trump decried what he called a “coup” against him that “didn’t work out so well,” referring to the Russia investigation.

Matthews was alarmed by this, remarking that “I’m afraid it’s teaching people that maybe we’re living in the new Venezuela, I dunno… I dunno which country to compare us to now.”

“What bothers me the most,” Panetta said, “is that the president really treats the American people like we’re all chumps and that somehow he can say whatever he wants and that, you know, the American people will accept it.”

“I think what Trump does, when he uses those kinds of words, is he not only demeans the office of the presidency, but he sends a signal to the American people that somehow he can say whatever he wants,” he continued. “I think frankly the broad cross-section of America is looking at this and is ashamed, really, about the kind of president we have.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com