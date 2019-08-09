Former CIA director John Brennan appeared on MSNBC this morning to express his concerns about the departure of top intel official Sue Gordon.

Gordon submitted her resignation and said in a personal note to the president, “I offer this letter as an act of respect & patriotism, not preference. You should have your team. Godspeed, Sue.”

Brennan told Andrea Mitchell today it shows her professionalism, saying having both her and Dan Coats leaving does “damage to the community as a whole.”

“I think Sue Gordon was trying to signal that she wanted to stay, but clearly, Mr. Trump didn’t want her,” he added. “I think he wants individuals who are going to show blind loyalty to him, and Sue Gordon is somebody who will speak truth to power. I worked closely with Sue for many years. If she disagreed with something that I said or did, she’d let me know about it.”

When asked about incoming acting DNI Joseph Maguire, Brennan praised him and his service, but added, “He is greatly respected and admires, but his understanding of the intelligence community is far, far limited compared to Sue Gordon’s. So I think he’ll be a caretaker.”

After Adam Schiff recently praised Gordon, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true.”

If Adam Schiff wants her in there, the rumors about her being besties with Brennan and the rest of the clown cadre must be 100% true. https://t.co/lC1mRsxNgJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 2, 2019

Mitchell brought up the tweet and asked if Gordon was passed over because “she’s too close to you.”

“She could have been,” Brennan said. I’m certainly not on the most-favored list of Donald Trump Sr. or Jr. They don’t understand exactly how important it is to have someone like Sue be leading the intelligence community at this time. What Don Jr. says, I have no idea whether or not it’s based in reality.”

He concluded by saying that “most of the professionals at the CIA and intelligence community are just waiting, quite frankly, for this administration to be over, so that they can have people in the administration who really are going to leverage the tremendous capabilities and expertise of the intelligence community.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

