Ex-Democratic Senator Says Biden Should Liken Himself to Rupert Murdoch Because Of His ‘Wisdom’

Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill advised President Joe Biden to release a campaign ad comparing himself to the “wisdom” and “experience” of older men such as Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch on Tuesday.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, McCaskill warned Democrats not to dismiss Republican attempts to impeach Biden.

“I think it’s a problem if the Democrats just think they can wave this away,” McCaskill told host Chris Hayes:

You know, that’s kind of what we did, John Kerry did on Swift Boat, and it’s definitely what happened with her [Hillary Clinton’s] emails. “Oh, this isn’t real, everybody knows she didn’t really do anything wrong. It’ll go away, they’re gonna look like idiots.” I think it’s really important for the White House to take the offensive here on both the president’s age and his strength and his wisdom, and also on the Hunter Biden stuff. I don’t think they can just let this stew because there are too many Americans right now that think, “Well they’re talking about it so much, there must be something there.”

She continued, “I think what you have to do is use whatever they are trying to get you on and turn it to your advantage,” before advising the Democrats and Biden’s campaign to do the same with concerns about the president’s age:

You know, Bernie Sanders is older than Joe Biden, and so is Rupert Murdoch, and so is Warren Buffett. I think an ad with those three would be a good start. “Wisdom, experience, a steady hand, getting things done. What’s wrong? What’s the problem here?” They need to really turn that.

McCaskill went on, “And the same thing with Hunter Biden. I think the president needs to be— I think he’s been reluctant to say what I think most Americans are longing for him to say, and that is, ‘I’m disappointed my son had such poor judgment, but I still love him.'”

“And you think that helps? You don’t think that just throws logs on it?” asked Hayes.

McCaskill replied, “I don’t think so because it’s already out there. You can’t pretend it’s not.”

