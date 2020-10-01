Former FBI agent Peter Strzok warned that President Donald Trump is spouting Russian propaganda by claiming ballots are being “manipulated” and the 2020 election will be “fraudulent.”

Strzok gave an interview to CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday, during which he was asked about Trump’s voter fraud comments during his first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. Strzok began by saying there’s “no data and no evidence” to back up Trump’s claims of widespread corruption. But after bashing the president for sowing doubt about the integrity of the election, he then said “this is the sort of disinformation that Russia, among other people, are pushing into our social media right now.”

“You have to ask yourself,” Strzok said. “When something isn’t supported by the facts, when something isn’t possible based on research being done, and then — at a third time — when a hostile foreign nation who is actively working to re-elect President Trump is saying exactly the same thing, that is an extraordinary concerning combination of factors.”

When asked about the possibility Trump could fire FBI Director Chris Wray due to their numerous disagreements, Strzok said his worries extend “across the board to the United States government, to the leadership of that.” Strzok referred to reports that Vladimir Putin is personally directing his country’s election interference campaign personally, plus Wray’s assessment that Russia wants to damage Biden and help Trump.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]