Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, called for the World Health Organization to investigate China and find out how the country allowed the coronavirus to become a global pandemic.

Gottlieb spoke to Margaret Brennan on Sunday for Face the Nation, and he argued that China might’ve been able to stop Covid-19 from spreading beyond Wuhan if their government was honest with the world about how the virus works.

“Had they been more truthful with the world, which would have enabled them to be more truthful with themselves, they might have actually been able to contain this entirely,” Gottlieb said. “And there is some growing evidence to suggest that as late as January 20, they were still saying that there was no human-to-human transmission and the WHO is validating those claims on January 14, sort of enabling the obfuscation from China.”

The WHO has been criticized for echoing Chinese misinformation in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, which culminated in President Donald Trump’s recent threat to revoke their American funding. Gottlieb acknowledged that Trump raised “valid concerns,” but he disagreed with the threat to defund WHO, saying the organization still needs to aid parts of the world that don’t have the resources to handle the pandemic.

“I think going forward,” Gottlieb continued, “the WHO needs to commit to an after-action report that specifically examines what China did or didn’t tell the world, and how that stymied the global response to this.”

Watch above, via CBS.

