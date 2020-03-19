comScore

Ex-FEMA Chief Apologizes for Storming Off MSNBC Segment: ‘Too Critical of a Time to Let Emotions Get in the Way’

By Joe DePaoloMar 19th, 2020, 4:01 pm

Craig Fugate

Craig Fugate, former head of FEMA under President Barack Obama, apologized for storming off and uttering a profanity during an MSNBC segment on Thursday.

In a tweet posted shortly after his stunning appearance, Fugate apologized to anchor Katy Tur and the MSNBC audience.

“At the point I’m not helping, time to step back,” Fugate wrote. “Never was good at the talking head thing anyway. This is too critical of a time to let emotions get in the way. My apologies to you and your audience.”

Fugate got into a disagreement with fellow panelist Andy Slavitt — himself a former Obama administration health official. (Although the two did not know each other.) Fugate argued that the coronavirus needs to be dealt with immediately on the state and local level. Slavitt called for more Federal involvement.

“What your other guest is suggesting here is not helpful,” Slavitt said, during the segment. “We need a great partnership between the federal and state government.”

Fugate then pulled out his earpiece and stormed off the set.

“I don’t have time to listen to bullshit, people,” he said.

Slavitt also apologized.

Tur said that Fugate would be welcomed back on her show.

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

