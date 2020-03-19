Craig Fugate, former head of FEMA under President Barack Obama, apologized for storming off and uttering a profanity during an MSNBC segment on Thursday.

In a tweet posted shortly after his stunning appearance, Fugate apologized to anchor Katy Tur and the MSNBC audience.

“At the point I’m not helping, time to step back,” Fugate wrote. “Never was good at the talking head thing anyway. This is too critical of a time to let emotions get in the way. My apologies to you and your audience.”

Dear @MSNBC , @KatyTurNBC At the point I’m not helping, time to step back. Never was good at the talking head thing anyway. This is too critical of a time to let emotions get in the way. My apologies to you and your audience. — Craig (@WCraigFugate) March 19, 2020

Fugate got into a disagreement with fellow panelist Andy Slavitt — himself a former Obama administration health official. (Although the two did not know each other.) Fugate argued that the coronavirus needs to be dealt with immediately on the state and local level. Slavitt called for more Federal involvement.

“What your other guest is suggesting here is not helpful,” Slavitt said, during the segment. “We need a great partnership between the federal and state government.”

Fugate then pulled out his earpiece and stormed off the set.

“I don’t have time to listen to bullshit, people,” he said.

Slavitt also apologized.

Craig my sincere apologies for contributing this. Please keep informing people as you do. You’re a terrific public servant. We’re on the same team. Andy — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) March 19, 2020

Tur said that Fugate would be welcomed back on her show.

We have always valued and appreciated @WCraigFugate’s time and expertise. Tensions are obviously very high. We hope to have him back. We need people who know how things work now more than ever. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 19, 2020

I certainly agree and really value @WCraigFugate. I certainly didn’t mean to upset him & extend an apology. Tense times. — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) March 19, 2020

