Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday night and ripped his former network’s “entertainment division” — i.e., Fox News opinion hosts like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham — saying that much of the primetime lineup is “not fact-based.”

“I make a real distinction on Fox News, you have a lot of opinion hosts like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson… and you have a news division, there’s folks there like Bret Baier and Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith and Jay Wallace,” Cameron told MSNBC host Ari Melber. “They worked their butts off to try to be fair, and there is no secret there has occasionally been some disagreements between the news division and the entertainment division, I have a lot of friends who are in the news division. ”

“The opinion hosts are just that and it’s not fact-based,” he added.

Cameron also doubled down on his description of President Donald Trump as a “con man,” arguing that the premise of his campaign was false since he had prior experience in politics pursuing presidential runs as a third party candidate and has proven to not be nearly as successful financially as he appeared to be.

Cameron, who left Fox News in 2017 after over 20 years at the network, released a video teasing the release of his new media project — a liberal response to the Drudge Report — and explaining why he left Fox News.

“I was one of Fox’s first hires. The idea of ‘fair and balanced’ news appealed to me, but over the years, right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation,” he said in the ad for his project Front Page Live, which he is launching along with ThinkProgress’ Joe Romm.“I left. I have unique insight and understanding of how the right operates, and literally 30 years of covering Donald Trump.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

