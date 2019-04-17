Ex-Solicitor General Neal Katyal Insists AG Barr’s Press Conference ‘Makes Trump Look Blatantly Guilty’

Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal does not think Attorney General William Barr‘s planned 9:30 am press conference will send the message that President Donald Trump is hoping.

Instead, he said the press makes Trump “look blatantly guilty.”

Katyal’s comments came in response to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asking Katyal about the “special counsel regulations” and what they should be doing.

“I think what I learned in this kind of law school for this kind of behavior is ‘super extra stinky.’” Katyal replied. “There are very careful rules that have been around for generations for governing the White House, its contacts with the Justice Department in general, and that’s because our country’s founders understood the prosecution power is massive, both because the president’s enemies can be indicted and the president’s friends, their wrongs can be covered up,”

Finally after noting that it is “extremely rare to give the president any knowledge whatsoever of criminal cases,” he said this: “The president is the subject of the investigation and honestly, I’ve never heard of such a thing. It’s a complete breach of precedent, it’s a breach of common sense and indeed, it makes Trump look blatantly guilty.”

