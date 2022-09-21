Ex-Trump Adviser: Biden Must Understand He is a ‘Wartime President’ and ‘Go All In’ On Ukraine To Stop Putin From Using Nukes

Fox News anchor John Roberts sat down with retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg on Wednesday to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons as part of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“So Putin increasingly looks like he’s getting his back up against the wall and there’s not much more dangerous than an autocrat with his back against the wall, with his finger on the nuclear button,” Roberts began, questioning the former assistant to the president and national security advisor to former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Right. Well, he’s very serious about it. It’s in the Russian’s DNA to go to what we call tactical nuclear weapons. They call them non-strategic nuclear weapons. And they’ve got a whole arsenal. They have 2000 of them. And they use those weapons potentially to escalate, to de-escalate,” added Kellogg, who is also co-chairman for American Security at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.

“And he’s thinking about that. He could be thinking about breaking the nuclear threshold, which would have enormous consequences for the entire world. And those weapons basically go from one kiloton to 100 kilotons and if you use a one kiloton, that’s only got a blast radius of about five miles. So was he thinking about,” Kellogg continued as Roberts interjected, “Only five miles.”

“Well is he seriously thinking about that? We got rid of that. We stopped having the Davy Crockett system, which was a tactical nuclear weapon because we really didn’t want a sergeant to start World War III. We need to take his threat very, very seriously. And this president, he should react to that, he’s moving into the area where he’s going to be a wartime president and he needs to understand that,” Kellogg continued, adding:

I think you have to really believe Putin could use it. I think all the terminology that the president used today at the U.N. General Assembly, his intelligence is telling him something. That’s the reason why he spent so much time talking about it, because he sees something the intelligence community does.

“So, Putin says this is not a bluff. However, he said that before and back then he was bluffing. So is he still bluffing or is he going to be serious this time?” Roberts then asked.

“Well, he could be serious, but it depends on what we do in the end. If we put if we go all in, which we’ve not done with Ukraine, he pulls him back. So he believes that by making this threat, we’re going to back away,” Kellogg responded.

“And what we need to do is instead, we just need to reverse. We say, ‘all in’ and we haven’t done that. For example, we haven’t given the Ukrainians systems like the attack cruise missile which can reach all of Crimea. It’s a 200-mile range, 500-pound warhead, 300, 300 bombers to it. It really can put the Russians at threat, but we haven’t done that. And I think we should put them at threat until he really believes that we’re seriously going after him. He’s going to continue to make these threats,” Kellogg concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

