Ex-Trump Adviser Robert O’Brien Raves About Biden and Foreign Policy Team: I’m ‘Confident’ They’ll Bring Brittney Griner Home

Former Trump National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien praised President Joe Biden’s negotiating team trying to get WNBA star Brittney Griner out of Russia.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury and Russian club UMMC Ekaterinburg, was convicted on Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. She was also slapped with a fine of 1 million rubles, or almost $16,300.

Appearing on Fox News Channel’s America Reports, O’Brien remarked that Russia is trying to use Griner as “leverage” to get concessions from the Biden administration. However, he expressed confidence in those in the administration trying to bring Griner back to the United States.

“I know the people that do the negotiations in the Biden administration. They’re top-notch guys,” said O’Brien. “The current Special [Presidential] Envoy [for Hostage Affairs] Roger Carstens is a very savvy excellent diplomat.”

O’Brien also said that the Russians are “very difficult” and “tough negotiators” who are “among the best in the world.” He went on to say that Russia is “trying to up the price” for Griner. The Biden administration has reportedly offered Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, in exchange for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine serving 16 years behind bars in Russia.

“I think we eventually will get her out. I’m confident that the people that are running this, from Jake Sullivan, my successor [as national security advisor], to Roger Carstens, who succeeded me as a SPEHA. They’re seized of the issue. They’re going to work hard to get her home,” said O’Brien. “And I think we will see her home, but Russians are going to try and extract and make it as painful as possible for both her and … Paul Whelan as well.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

