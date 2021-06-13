Ex-Trump Adviser Warns of Covid Variant Spreading in Low-Vaccinated Areas: ‘It’s Not Over for You If You’re Not Vaccinated’

Tom Bossert, an ABC News contributor who served as Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, warned on Sunday about areas of the United States with lower vaccination rates.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked Dr. Ashish Jha about concerns over the Delta variant of the covid-19 virus in the U.S. and other nations.

Jha said it’s “the most contagious variant of this virus” thus far, but said the data shows that people who are fully vaccinated are protected against it.

The problem, he noted, is that a significant percentage of Americans are not vaccinated, and it’s “a pretty substantial threat to them.”

As of this posting, the CDC reports 43.1 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated, and 52.2 percent have at least one dose.

Bossert told Raddatz that he’s concerned about a “third wave” of the virus.

“It won’t be as bad or perhaps not have as high a mortality rate tied to it, but these aren’t just evenly distributed numbers, there are geographic pockets in this country of people that are not vaccinated,” he said.

He brought up a few states with lower vaccination rates and warned that covid-19 variants could take root “and we will have another spike in those regions.”

“So it’s not over for you if you’re not vaccinated.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

