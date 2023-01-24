Ex-Trump Aide Squashes The View Co-Hosts Celebrating Evangelicals Ditching Trump: Reports of His Demise ‘Totally Overstated’

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald Trump’s former White House director of strategic communications turned co-host of The View, poured cold water all over her co-hosts celebrating news reports that Trump’s evangelical base may be turning against him.

The conversation began with a look back at Trump’s widely mocked statements at the recent funeral for right-wing media personality Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, in which he complained about how long the service was and said he had always confused Diamond and her co-host Silk.

“Wasn’t that Silk that introduced him?” reacted Whoopi Goldberg after a clip of Trump at the funeral, jabbing Trump for saying he had no idea who Silk was.

“Well, he invited them both to the White House and took pictures with them. Maybe he just forgot,” said Sunny Hostin.

“Some people should just not have speaking roles,” jested Sara Haines.

“Well, he did the same thing at his father’s funeral. You know, he didn’t say anything about his father. Harvey was all about him. And in fact, he said that he learned about his father’s death while reading a front-page story in The New York Times. So he’s not good with death,” concluded Joy Behar, who added “he’s inappropriate all over the place.”

“So. So is this a surprise that Evangelicals are saying, wellll, or did it take them an awful long time to sort of step away?” Goldberg then asked, referencing an early comment about the reported split.

“The evangelicals, it’s interesting to me, the evangelical thing, because he paid off a porn star. He mocks the handicapped, the challenged, physically challenged. He encouraged an insurrection. He’s broken a lot of the commandments, Ten Commandments,” said Behar.

The co-hosts then riffed about other gaffes Trump has made with the Bible over the years, clearly enjoying themselves.

“So if you were to take, 350 million people in this country, if you were to take the most irreligious person in America. It would be him. And yet they like him for some reason, but now they don’t. Why? Because he’s a loser. That’s why,” Behar concluded grinning.

“What I was reading this morning is that he won about 80% of the white evangelical vote in 2020, even after the insurrection,” Hostin added, although unclear what she meant as the Jan. 6th insurrection was after the 2020 election.

“Where there was death and chaos and mayhem. And that sort of surprised me. But the other thing I learned is that the GOP needs the support of white evangelicals to win elections in much the same way the Democrats need black support in order to get into the White House. And so this could really mean something if they are turning against him, because without their support, I don’t know that he gets,” Hostin concluded.

“I don’t think they turn against the Republican Party,” Haines replied.

“Like I think they’d pick a different candidate, not at the expense of a Democrat,” Haines added as Behar mentioned “DeSantis.”

“I honestly think it’s totally overstated,” said Farah Griffin, finally adding her voice to the conversation.

“They just haven’t come out and endorsed him yet because nobody else has declared for for president. And I hate to say this, but I think reports of Trump’s demise are greatly overstated. The last three polls. Harvard poll. Emmerson poll Morning consult have Trump leading Ron DeSantis in some of them by double digits. I think elected Republicans are dying for it to be Ron DeSantis. They think, you know, he’s smarter, he’s not completely out of his mind. He’s not going to stoke an insurrection,” Farah Griffin concluded.

“He’s only partly out of his mind,” Behar interjected.

“But I don’t think DeSantis can beat him,” Farah Griffin shot back.

“You think they’ll back him? The evangelicals will still back Trump?” asked a bewildered Hostin.

“Oh yeah, whoever is the winner,” replied Behar and Farah Griffin at the same time.

“You know, they already got all these religious zealots in the Supreme Court. So they’re they’re cool now, you know,” Behar concluded.

“But that’s not Christ’s way,” jested Hostin.

“At the end of the day, I think the motivating factor for evangelicals is the issue around abortion. And he still he can still tout that he nominated the three Supreme Court justices, and that’s what he’s going to argue. But I would say do not discount Trump’s ability to come back,” warned Farah Griffin, concluding:

There’s also I know I don’t trust the polls anymore either, but there’s one that has him head to head, beating Biden by three points to this guy is not going away. And by the way, just yesterday he went on a racist screed against Elaine Chao, his former secretary of transportation. A day after a mass shooting targeting the Asian-American community.

Watch the full clip above via ABC.

