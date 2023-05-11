Ex-Trump Official Slams His Mockery of Jan. 6: ‘We Were Just Inches Away’ From a ‘Massacre’

The former chief of staff to Mike Pence clapped back at Donald Trump newest snipes at his former vice president over January 6th.

As Trump used his town hall event with CNN to push more election denialism and praise his rioting supporters from January 6th, he faced questions about the mob of his supporters who wanted to “Hang Mike Pence” after the ex-veep refused Trump’s unconstitutional demand to help him overthrow the 2020 election.

“I don’t think he was in any danger,” Trump claimed to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, and he refused to give any apology to Pence “because he did something wrong. He should have put the votes back to the slate legislators and I think we would have had a different outcome.”

Trump’s repeated justifications of the lynch mob are no surprise by now, but whatever his dismissals of the violence on January 6th, the fact remains Pence was only 40 feet away from the mob that was demanding his blood when his security staff evacuated him from the Capitol Building. To that point, CNN asked Marc Short for his thoughts about that, and the former Pence chief of staff ominously warned of what could’ve happened if Pence’s escort had to open fire on the mob to protect him.

I was by the vice president’s side when the United States Secret Service three times asked him to evacuate the Capitol, and as you know, the vice president refused to leave because he said that that’s not the image he wanted the world to see. The hallmark of democracy, where a vice president would have to flee that setting. What the president thinks is probably not consistent with what the United States Secret Service thought, which was by the vice president’s side at that time. And after conversations I had with the Secret Service they commented that, ‘Look, we were just inches away from actually having to open fire on that crowd, which would have led to a massacre in the Capitol.’ And so, whether or not the vice president certainly was protected, but there could have been a lot of more carnage that day and I think we were very close to that.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com