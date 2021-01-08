Ex-White House Spox Alyssa Farah Condemns Trump’s Dangerous Stolen Election Rhetoric, Forgetting That She Helped Amplify it

The adage that rats leave a sinking ship appears to be true, given the raft of resignations from Trump Administration officials with just two weeks left before it ends.

Alyssa Farah is the former White House Communications that is the Pied Piper of the metaphorical rats, as she announced her resignation on December 3rd. She is now making a remarkable effort to reclaim her reputation by condemning the inflamed rhetoric of her former boss President Donald Trump, the very one she vehemently defended countless times on television, and his advisors who lied about a “stolen election.”

Farah appears to be forgetting, however, that she amplified that same dangerous rhetoric herself.

In a long-form Q&A with Politico, Farah explained her early departure from the White House because “she saw where this was heading, ” and she wasn’t comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way.”

She then flatly blamed the deadly riots on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters on “elected leadership who allowed these people to believe that their election was stolen from them. The president and certain advisors around him are directly responsible.” Tough words from an ambitious and aspiring politico eager to restart her career, right?

She hit the same note during a Friday morning appearance on Fox News, though in a notably more measured manner, perhaps tailored for the Fox News audience, which is likely qualitatively different from Politico readers.

On election day, Farah appeared on a Fox News podcast and blasted Pennsylvania for “putting their thumb on the scale,” to give then-candidate Joe Biden an advantage over Trump. Farah told Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla:

“We’ve been really concerned with some of those early comments from the Attorney General. The campaign’s got a team there, a legal team ready on the ground to make sure that votes are accurately counted and that we’re adhering to the laws within the state. But it’s always concerning when those who are tasked with objectively carrying, executing an election, really seem to be putting their thumb on the scale one direction or the other.

Is what she said on election day the same as what Trump, Giuliani, and Don Jr said in the hours before the domestic terror attack on the Capitol building? Absolutely not. Is Farah making a naked attempt to repair her reputation after serving a divisive Trump administration for several years?

We report, you decide.

Watch above via Fox News.

