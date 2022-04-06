‘Exactly the Kind of Sh*t Tucker Always Says’: Joe Walsh Blasts ‘Lying’ Tucker Carlson for Segment Slamming His Viral Tweet

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) told Mediaite Tucker Carlson is about “lying” about a viral tweet the ex-congressman sent on Monday morning “predicting” what the Fox News host would say on his show.

Walsh also stated the mock quote from Carlson he tweeted out fooled people because it’s “exactly the kind of shit Tucker always says.”

On Tuesday night, Carlson responded.

Walsh had tweeted Monday morning, “.@TuckerCarlson tonight:” followed by a mock quote about Russian atrocities in Ukraine being fake – or possibly real, but perpetrated by the Ukrainian military to blame on Russia.

.@TuckerCarlson tonight: “What if these bodies of tortured, dead civilians were staged? What if they’re fake? What if the Ukrainian military killed them & then blamed Russia? I’m not saying any of this is true, I’m just asking the questions. Why can’t we ask these questions?” — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2022

Obviously, Walsh was making a joke at the time. But after Carlson’s show aired Monday night, many erroneously believed the host had said those words, including Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and MSNBC host Joy Reid.

“It’s completely made up – utterly,” Carlson told viewers on Tuesday night. “We didn’t say that, we didn’t say anything like that. We didn’t even address the topic on the air in any way. So everything about Joe Walsh’s tweet is a manufactured lie. It’s pure disinformation as they now say.”

Carlson even implied Walsh had tweeted the fake quote “last night,” meaning after Monday’s show.

“Classic Tucker. He accuses me of lying, then he lies about my tweet making it seem like I tweeted that after his show,” Walsh told Mediaite. “The time stamp is clear.”

He added, “Look, he’s a baby. He dishes it out every night, but clearly can’t take it. He spreads disinformation every night and then is so easily triggered.”

Asked if he was surprised so many people thought his fake quote was real, Walsh said yes.

“I was surprised at first because I’ve done that before with Tucker and I specifically said ‘tonight’ referring to what I thought he’d say on his show that night,” he explained. “But then later in the day I got how folks thought it was real.

He added that it’s “exactly the kind of shit Tucker always says.”

Last month, Carlson pushed the unsupported theory that the United States has been developing bioweapons in Ukraine.

Walsh called such segments Carlson’s “‘I’m just asking questions’ bullshit.”

He added, “I think now I’ll do this every morning. Predict what Tucker will say on that night’s show.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com