‘Excuse Me, What Did You Say?’: 81-Year-Old Bernie Sanders Laughs Off Question About Age Limits for Politicians

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) laughed off a question about age limits for politicians, even after being told polling indicates most voters would approve of such limits.

Speaking to CBS Mornings on Tuesday, the 81-year-old mainly discussed the upcoming midterm elections, but at one point was asked about concerns over aging politicians like himself and President Joe Biden, who is 79.

Co-host Gayle King noted the ages of both Sanders and Biden, though she also made sure to compliment Sanders by saying the senator has not lost his “enthusiasm” over the decades.

“There is a group of younger politicians who say now is the time to let the younger generation come through,” King said.

Fellow co-host Tony Dokoupil jumped in and noted the “majority” of Americans want age limits, referencing a CBS poll showing over 70 percent of Democrats and Republicans want age limits for elected officials.

“Where are you on that question, Mr. 81-year-old?” Dokoupil asked.

Sanders laughed the question off and grabbed his ear, leaning in close and pretending he couldn’t hear the question.

“Excuse me, what did you say?” he joked.

After a laugh, Sanders claimed people are too focused on things like age, gender, and race and not concerned enough with the actual views of politicians.

“What I think we do, guys, is we look too much at race, at gender, at age — what does somebody stand for?” he said.

The senator did acknowledge someone needs to have their health no matter their age, especially if they are running for president.

“Obviously you want people who are competent, capable, have the energy. I mean, my God, to be president the United States requires an enormous amount of energy,” Sanders said. “But I would say first of all, take a look at what people stand for, and we don’t do that enough.”

Watch above via CBS.

