‘Fact Check – I Won That One’: Tarlov Hits Back at Watters After He Tells Her ‘I Dare You to Fact Check Me’ on Biden Claim

Jessica Tarlov and Jessie Watters tangled during a particularly amusing moment during Monday’s edition of The Five.

Watters said President Joe Biden’s struggling approval numbers have made him persona non grata among Democrats stumping for office in the midterm elections.

“Try selling a house that someone died in,” he began. “Can’t do it. It won’t sell. It spooks the customers. That’s what the Democrats are going through right now.”

Watters rattled off several “abysmal” approval numbers for Biden in various swing states that could determine control of the Senate.

“He’s a political skunk,” he added. “It is like no matter how many showers the Democrats take, they can’t watch the stink off of them.”

Watters went on to claim no Democratic candidates have campaigned with Biden lately.

“Trump, Obama, Bush – I remember they us to go out and barnstorm in September and October,” he went on. “They used to go around and hold up their hands, ‘All right!’ Have you seen Joe Biden do that one time?”

“Yes!” Tarlov replied.

Watters pressed on and slightly narrowed the timeframe.

“Has Joe Biden held an actual rally for a real contender since Labor Day?” he asked. “No! No! You haven’t seen any images like that. I dare you to fact-check to me.”

Moments later, Tarlov pointed to a Labor Day rally with Pennsylvanian Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

“So, Joe Biden was out with John Fetterman, who is in one of the closest races,” she noted.

“That was a Labor Day event,” Watters interrupted. “That was no rally.”

“Fact check – I won that one,” Tarlov shot back.

“That was Labor Day,” he protested. “What’s that – a month ago?

Biden appeared at a rally for Fetterman and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Sept. 5 on Labor Day.

