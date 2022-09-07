White women have been “demonized” for years, according to Newsmax host Greg Kelly.

During Wednesday’s edition of Greg Kelly Reports, the host stated this particular demographic has been unfairly maligned in the news media.

Kelly discussed the case of Eliza Fletcher, a jogger in Memphis who was abducted and murdered. The suspect in the case is a Black man.

The story, which has been featured on innumerable websites and news channels, has gained national attention.

“We have seen this all too often,” Kelly said. “However, the mainstream media, they want to put the brakes on covering stories like this because of well, the race of the victim.”

He then aired a montage of various television commentators talking about “missing White woman syndrome,” which refers to the tendency of news outlets to disproportionately cover the plights of attractive White women who have disappeared, while largely ignoring others – especially women of color.

Kelly dismissed the idea. As he spoke, the chyron on the screen read, “Fake News Has Spent Years Demonizing White Women.”

“They have no respect – it seems – for missing White women, or White women, period,” he continued. The host showed another montage of pundits suggesting that White women are out of touch with women of color and that they should mind their business.

“See how this is encouraged?” Kelly responded. “It’s pretty disgusting.”

He aired a brief clip from a news report about a White woman questioning a Black tenant as to whether he lives in an apartment complex.

Kelly described the confrontation as a mere “argument” and denounced the media for having “canceled” the woman.

“So this is a very toxic stew right now in America for White women,” he continued. “I really believe that.”

The host then played snippets of White women being physically assaulted by Black assailants.

“This is pretty crazy stuff,” he concluded. “And you saw those media clips from earlier. They’re fueling it. They’re definitely fueling it. We have major, major problems in America.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com