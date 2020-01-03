CNN’s Fareed Zakaria: ‘We Appear’ to Be ‘Entering Into Another Middle East War’

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria warned, in the wake of the U.S. strike on one of Iran’s top military commanders, that the United States appears to be “entering into another Middle East war.”

Zakaria appeared on CNN Tonight Thursday after the Pentagon confirmed Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

“I think we can reasonably expect a very, you know, pointed and violent Iranian retaliation,” said CNN anchor Jim Sciutto.

After speaking of the relationship between Iran and Russia, Zakaria said, “I think many of these countries are asking, why are we going down a path, to what could be another conflagration? We just came out of ten years of a fairly bloody series of civil wars in the Middle East where the United States was deeply involved. As Donald Trump, himself, keeps pointing out, trillions of dollars, thousands of American lives.”

“Again, it’s not clear what the objective here,” Zakaria added. “Soleimani is a bad guy, there’s no question, but we appear to be, by the way, without congressional authorization, entering into another Middle East war.”

