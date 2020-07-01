Horace Lorenzo Anderson, the father of a 19-year-old killed in the “CHOP” zone, spoke out Wednesday night in an emotional interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

His son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., was shot and killed on June 20th at the edge of the zone in Seattle.

His father sat down with Hannity tonight, joined by community activist and Not This Time founder Andre Taylor. Anderson has called for the zone to be dismantled.

He told Hannity he had not heard from the mayor and law enforcement, saying that when he went to the hospital, there weren’t any detectives there or anyone from the press.

“To this day they still haven’t called me right now,” Anderson said. “I’ve been on TV. They still haven’t called me. Nobody has called me. They haven’t reached out to be like, ‘My condolences.’ Nothing.”

Anderson got very personal talking about Lorenzo and teared up during the interview as he talked about grieving the loss of his son.

“Somebody needs to come tell me something, because I still don’t know nothing and somebody needs to come to my house and knock on my door and tell me something. I don’t know nothing. All I know is my son — he got killed out there. He’s just 19-year-old. That’s Horace Lorenzo Anderson, that’s my son, and I love him. That was my son!” an emotional Anderson told Hannity.

“He is somebody. And I’m his dad. And I need answers and I demand it. I refuse to — I will not lay down.”

They ended up speaking for over 30 minutes. You can watch the full interview above, via Fox News.

