Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force who has received bipartisan plaudits, said today that Americans should have “all hands on deck” to continue taking preventative measures.

“In the United States, we continue to have new cases,” he said. “Guaranteed by the time of this evening that’s going to be up and tomorrow there will be several more.”

Fauci said they are taking this very seriously before asking and answering the question of what they can do now:

“There are a number of things one can do in order to blunt it. If you look at the curves of outbreaks, they go big peaks and they come down. What we need to do is flatten that down, that would have less people infected, that would have less deaths. You do that by trying to interfere with the natural flow of the outbreak. So what we’re saying today although we keep coming in and saying appropriately that as a nation, the risk is relatively low, there are parts of the country right now that are having community spread in which the risk there is clearly a bit more than that. You know the places, Washington state, California, New York, and Florida. But what I want to talk to you about today just for a moment or two that we would like the country to realize that as a nation we can’t be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago, that it doesn’t matter if you’re in a state that has no cases or one case. You ve got to start taking seriously what you can do now that if and when the infections will come — and they will come, sorry to say, sad to say, they will — but when you’re dealing with an infectious disease, you know, we always have that metaphor that people talk about that Wayne Gretzky doesn’t go where the puck is, he’s going where the puck is going to be. We want to be where the infection is going to be as well as where it is.”

Fauci emphasized that people should be looking at coronavirus.gov to follow guidelines on how to keep the home, schools, and commercial establishments face.

“So everybody should be saying all hands on deck,” Fauci added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

