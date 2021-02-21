A few days ago the Biden administration said that delivery of 6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delayed because of the winter storms around the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci assured on Meet the Press Sunday that it is just a “temporary setback.”

Chuck Todd asked, “How much of a setback did we take this week with the winter weather and vaccine distribution? And how long will it take for us to catch up?”

EARLIER: Dr. Fauci tells @chucktodd that weather-related vaccine delays should be resolved "by the middle of the week." Fauci: "We can play pretty good catchup. … It's a temporary setback." pic.twitter.com/RAbORlOIVp — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 21, 2021

Fauci said they should be able to “play pretty good catch-up.”

Both Fauci and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on separate Sunday shows that they’ve already gotten two million of those doses out.

“We project that by the middle of the week, we will have caught up. So it’s unfortunate that it was a setback. But Chuck, it’s a temporary setback,” Fauci assured.” And when you just, you know, put your to the foot to the accelerator and really push, we’ll get it up to where we need to be by the middle of the week.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]