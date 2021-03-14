Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed confidence in President Joe Biden’s expectation that enough Americans will be vaccinated by summer so that the country will finally start going back to normal.

Fauci spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, who asked how vaccine distribution would work so that Biden might fulfill his promise to have every American adult eligible for vaccination by May. Fauci said he was “optimistic” because Biden is pushing to increase the amount of coronavirus vaccine centers, plus other measures to make the vaccine more available from a greater number of sources.

“There are two issues: getting enough doses, which we will have with the new contracts with the pharmaceutical companies. But once you get those doses, to get it into people’s arms,” Fauci explained. “That’s the reason why when the president said by the Fourth of July. We believe strongly that if we do all these things, we will reach a certain degree of normality by then, and then well into the summer, we will get better and better towards normal.”

Tapper followed up by asking if this meant people would be able to celebrate Independence Day without masks or social distancing.

“There will be a greater degree of confidence” for that possibility, Fauci answered, adding that the CDC safety guidelines “will be much more liberal than they are right now” if infection rates continue to drop.

via CNN.

